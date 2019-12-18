Linux 5.5-rc3 is out following a week of seeing many bug/regression fixes landing as we approach the half-way point of the Linux 5.5 kernel.
At least from my monitoring of Linux Git, one new change this week worth noting with Linux 5.5-rc3 is the fix for booting new AMD Threadripper 3960X/3970X systems without needing any workarounds. There are also some scheduler and power management fixes that respectively made it in this week -- it's on my TODO list during the holiday benchmarking for seeing if those (or other) recent changes addressed some of the odd performance encountered with Linux 5.5 earlier on in the cycle (some significant gains but also regressions).
As for the 5.5-rc3 announcement, Torvalds commented, "it's bigger than rc2 was. Of course, "rc3 is bigger than rc2" is almost always true, but this time it's quite a bit bigger, and just looking at commit counts, this is one of the bigger rc3's we've had in quite a while."
In any case, Linux 5.5 is bringing a lot of improvements and new features with Linux 5.5-rc3 putting it one step closer to being released. At this stage it's looking like Linux 5.5.0 stable should be out before the end of January but could slip into the first weekend of February if bugs make Linus Torvalds hesitant. As the next week or two with 5.5-rc4 / 5.5-rc5 will likely be lighter due to the Christmas and New Year's holidays, so it's quite possible this release will indeed slip to February depending upon how many bugs persist into the new year.
