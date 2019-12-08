Linus Torvalds has just issued the first release candidate of the Linux 5.5 cycle following the traditional two week long merge window.
See our newly-published Linux 5.5 feature overview to learn about all of the new changes and improvements in this kernel -- there's a lot.
In the 5.5-rc1 announcement, Linus comments that everything looks "fairly regular" and a "normal merge window" though a bit larger than usual by a commit basis. There is the usual driver churn, documentation improvements, new tooling, and a lot of code rework happening. The Linux 5.5 merge window has 12,500+ non-merge commits.
Linux 5.5 will debut as early stable around the end of January or early February if all goes well.
