Linux 5.5-ck1 Released With Latest MuQSS Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 February 2020 at 07:11 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Following last week's release of Linux 5.5, Con Kolivas is out today with his latest "CK" patch-set and MuQSS scheduler for this new kernel version.

MuQSS is Con's CPU scheduler that evolved out of his prior BFS scheduler implementation with a focus on mobile/desktop systems. With the new MultiQueue Skiplist Scheduler v0.198, the principal change is just re-basing it against the Linux 5.5 source tree.

Similarly, Linux 5.5-ck1 is re-based to this latest stable kernel series with its patches to improve system responsiveness and interactivity. The CK patches enable the preemptible kernel configuration, various timer changes, decreasing the swappiness threshold, and other tweaks.

More details on Linux 5.5-ck1 and MuQSS 0.198 via Con's blog.
