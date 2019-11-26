Linux 5.5 Adding Wake-On-Voice Support - Capable On Some Chromebook Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 November 2019 at 03:11 PM EST. 3 Comments
HARDWARE --
As part of the sound subsystem updates coming with the Linux 5.5 kernel is wake-on-voice capabilities with newer Google Chromebook device hardware.

Thanks to integration with the Google embedded controller (EC), the wake-on-voice functionality can work while the screen is off. In the Chromebook spectrum, this is part of the Google Assistant integration while these Linux 5.5 kernel bits are just about the low-level pieces.

The Wake-On-Voice (WoV) feature with Linux 5.5 is the bits needed for the Google "Cros" EC, Mediatek MT6358 SoC, and Mediatek MT8183 SoC, and RT5677 codec. User-space is responsible for supplying the language model to the EC codec and the "hot word" for activity, among other integration.

The sound updates also include fixes to the Sound Open Firmware support, Intel Cannonlake support with RT1011/RT5682 hardware, NVIDIA DP MST support, and various other audio driver improvements.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.5 To Finally Wire Up EFI RNG Code For x86 As Another Source Of Entropy
Linux 5.5 To Finally Expose NVMe Drive Temperatures Via HWMON
Centaur Tech Announces Eight-Core x86 SoC With AI Coprocessor
Lenovo X1 Extreme 2nd Generation To Have Better Touchpad Input On Linux 5.4
NUVIA To Make Serious Play For New CPUs In The Datacenter, Hires Linux/OSS Veteran
The Librem 5 "Birch" Batch Was Missing A Resistor But Now Fixed
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap