Intel's Mika Westerberg who continues overseeing the Linux kernel's Thunderbolt code has prepped more changes ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.5 cycle.The latest Thunderbolt changes queued into Mika's "next" branch include:- Support for Thunderbolt lane bonding to allow aggregating two 10/20 Gb/s lanes into a single 20/40 Gb/s bonded link.- Updating of some Thunderbolt register names to match the text of the USB 4.0 specification.- Titan Ridge controller updates for handling DisplayPort tunneling.- DisplayPort adapter pairing and resource management as another bit of DP tunneling work for Thunderbolt 3 devices. There is also now bandwidth management support for DisplayPort tunnels.On a related note, last month Intel did send out the initial USB 4.0 support for the Linux kernel though as of writing that has yet to be queued in the USB-next branch. So at this stage the USB 4.0 support might not be ready for the Linux 5.5 merge window opening in a few weeks.