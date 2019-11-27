Linux 5.5 Staging Changes Land With New WiFi Driver To Improved exFAT Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 27 November 2019 at 06:18 PM EST. 1 Comment
Greg Kroah-Hartman mailed in the staging area changes today for the Linux 5.5 kernel and they have already been pulled into mainline.

Among the staging activity work this cycle for Linux 5.5 includes:

- The new WFX WiFi driver for Silicon Labs WF200 ASICs that are focused on low-power IoT hardware use-cases.

- Ti eQEP driver has been added to the counter subsystem / generic counter interface code. This driver is for the Texas Instruments Enhanced Quadrature Encoder Pulse module. The TI eQEP is for "direct interface with a linear or rotary incremental encoder to get position, direction, and speed information from a rotating machine for use in a high-performance motion and position-control system."

- New IIO driver support for AB8500 GPADC, AD7292, LTC2983, and FXOS8700 IMU.

- Many rtl8723bs and rtl8192u driver updates.

- Fixes / code clean-ups for the Microsoft exFAT file-system driver introduced in Linux 5.4.

The lengthy list of changes can be found via this pull request with 26,221 lines of new code and 11,403 deletions.
