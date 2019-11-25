Linux 5.5 Begins Sanity Checking RdRand Output Due To Buggy Processor Behavior
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 November 2019 at 02:39 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The in-development Linux 5.5 kernel will begin sanity checking the RdRand instruction output for randomness on CPU boot/resume due to the recent spat of AMD CPUs that have yielded non-random RdRand output.

Due to some AMD Jaguar and Bulldozer CPUs having buggy RdRand when paired with various motherboards due to firmware/BIOS differences particularly on resume, the Linux kernel resorted to no longer advertising RdRand for Family 15h/16h processors a few months back.

But as a more generic long-term solution to fend off RdRand problems moving forward, the Linux kernel is beginning to sanity check RdRand output.


With the Linux 5.5's CPU bring-up code path the kernel will begin testing the RdRand output by doing a number of loops and ensuring the output between those loops calling RdRand change. If the RdRand output doesn't change (such as always returning zeroes as was the case with some AMD systems), the kernel will dump to the dmesg: "RDRAND gives funky smelling output, might consider not using it by booting with "nordrand"."

That paired with the existing disabling of RdRand advertisements for 15h/16h processors and already having worked through the Zen 2 issues should square away all currently known x86_64 CPU randomness issues. The RdRand sanity checking was mailed in today for the 5.5 merge window as part of the x86/cpu changes.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.5 To Perform Late CPU Microcode Updates In Parallel
GNU Linux-libre 5.4-gnu Released As The New Deblobbed Kernel
Habana Labs Begins Preparing For Future ASIC Support In Their Linux Driver
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
KUnit Slated To Land With The Linux 5.5 Kernel For Expanding Kernel Unit Testing
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap
systemd 244-RC1 Released With Many Changes