Intel Comet Lake Added To RAPL Driver With Linux 5.5, New "HMEM" Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 November 2019 at 03:26 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The ACPI and power management updates were sent in back on Tuesday for the Linux 5.5 kernel and punctually landed in the mainline tree.

The Linux 5.5 power management code doesn't bring any big changes on the Intel or AMD front this round, but there is Comet Lake mobile and desktop IDs added to the Intel RAPL (Run-time Average Power Limiting) driver used for scaling back the power-limit as well as monitoring it. That's about it with no big CPUfreq or P-State changes, including nothing to report on the AMD CPPC front for newer processors.

The other power management and ACPI work for Linux 5.5 includes:

- Switching from microseconds to nanoseconds for the CPU idle core handling. The idle injection infrastructure can now handle the durations in nanoseconds as well as allowing an exit latency limit.

- Various updates to the smaller ARM/embedded CPUFreq drivers.

- The aforementioned CPU IDs for Intel Comet Lake mobile and desktop within their power-capping driver.

- The ACPI tree meanwhile has the new HMEM driver with support for EFI specific purpose memory (like Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory) to allow either application-exclusive or core kernel memory management access to these specialized memory pools.

- Improved ACPI device enumeration for some Intel Bay Trail platforms.

More details via the PM pull and ACPI pull.
Add A Comment
Related News
Librem 5 "Birch" Linux Smartphones Begin Shipping To Consumers
Many RISC-V Improvements Ready For Linux 5.5: M-Mode, SECCOMP, Other Features
Newer Loongson 3A Variant Being Supported By Linux 5.5 Along With The SGI Octane
Linux 5.5 Adding Wake-On-Voice Support - Capable On Some Chromebook Hardware
Linux 5.5 To Finally Wire Up EFI RNG Code For x86 As Another Source Of Entropy
Linux 5.5 To Finally Expose NVMe Drive Temperatures Via HWMON
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
systemd 244-RC1 Released With Many Changes