The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) improvements were sent in earlier this week for the Linux 5.5 kernel and they appear to be busier than usual on the x86 (Intel / AMD) side for the open-source virtualization stack.
Some of the KVM changes to find with Linux 5.5 include:
- XSAVES (Save Processor Extended States Supervisor) support for AMD processors.
- Retpolines optimizations for helping with the Spectre V2 mitigation offset.
- Support for nested 5-level page tables (allowing access to more system memory).
- PMU virtualization optimizations as well as for nested PMU virtualization.
- IOAPIC optimizations.
- More tweaking around the TAA (TSX ASync Abort) code.
- Various Arm + S390 + PowerPC improvements.
The complete list of the KVM changes for Linux 5.5 can be found via the pull request.
