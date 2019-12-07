IBM's work from over a year ago in working towards secure virtual machines on POWER hardware is finally coming to fruition with Linux 5.5 due out early next year.
After those original Secure Virtual Machine POWER9 patches were posted last year, the ultravisor / secure bits landed in Linux 5.4 in preparing the foundation. As explained in that earlier article, "The Ultravisor / SVM support is part of IBM's approach for protected computing that is akin to the approaches of Intel SGX and AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV). IBM's Ultravisor code runs with higher privileges than the virtualization hypervisor and in turn the virtual machines rely upon IBM Protected Execution for verifying the behavior of the hypervisor/ultravisor."
A pseries guest can be run as secure guest on Ultravisor-enabled POWER platforms. On such platforms, this driver will be used to manage the movement of guest pages between the normal memory managed by hypervisor (HV) and secure memory managed by Ultravisor (UV).
With that POWER architecture code in place, a follow-up KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) pull request has added the PowerPC secure guest support.
