VMs Can Finally Hibernate Under Microsoft Hyper-V With Linux 5.5
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 1 December 2019 at 07:23 AM EST.
VIRTUALIZATION --
It seems like the feature would have been wired up long ago, but with the Linux 5.5 kernel guest virtual machines running on Microsoft Hyper-V should be able to successfully hibernate.

Microsoft engineers have wired in the hibernation support to the various Hyper-V kernel drivers for allowing the functionality to successfully work on Linux 5.5. Changes to their storage, video, network, memory balloon, HID, and other driver components were needed for allowing hibernation of Linux VMs on Hyper-V.

One of the earlier patches for this Hyper-V hibernation functionality did confirm, "the hibernation feature never worked for Linux VM running on Hyper-V."

Also in Linux 5.5 for Microsoft Hyper-V is support for new VMBus protocols, a latency testing framework, support for deferred I/O for the Hyper-V frame-buffer driver, and various other changes. More details via this mailing list post.
