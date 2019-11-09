HMEM Device Driver Coming For Linux 5.5
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 November 2019 at 09:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Intel's HMEM DAX driver is being added to Linux 5.5 for use-cases like their Optane DC Persistent Memory.

With devices like Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory and others coming to market that offer different tiers of performance compared to conventional system memory, the HMEM driver is used for interfacing with EFI/ACPI platform firmware for reading these different memory ranges and their performance classes to handle these different memory pools appropriately.

With the higher performance memory ranges, they may be reserved for application-specific use-cases like databases as opposed to just being part of the conventional system RAM pool. The HMEM driver with Linux 5.5 allows for assigning that specialized memory capacity to a device-DAX (direct access) memory map (mmap) instance by default. The KMEM driver meanwhile allows already the DAX device to be assigned to the core memory management / system RAM pool if not desiring the application-specific handling.

More details via the HMEM driver patch being queued as part of the ACPI / power management tree ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.5 merge window.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Sees Fix For "Critical" Scheduler Bug Introduced A Few Months Ago
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"
Linux 5.4-rc6 Released With Network Changes Ticking High
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Outreachy Developers Have Been Making Some Useful Contributions To The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.5 Kernel Livepatching To Allow Tracking System State
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"