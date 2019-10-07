Intel Readies Another Big Graphics Driver Push With Linux 5.5 - Lots For Tigerlake/Gen12
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 7 October 2019 at 01:09 PM EDT. Add A Comment
While just one week past the Linux 5.4 merge window cut-off and now with XDC 2019 out of the day, Intel's open-source graphics driver team sent in their first batch of new material they will be targeting for the Linux 5.5 cycle.

The Linux 5.5 merge window isn't until around the end of November and there will be several more weeks worth of Intel graphics driver changes destined for Linux 5.5. But already this first pull request to DRM-Next has a lot of new material.

With the current Linux 5.4 cycle is the initial Intel Tiger Lake "Gen 12" graphics enabling while in Linux 5.5 there is a heck of a lot more. In fact, with Linux 5.5 seems to be the first kernel where the Tiger Lake Gen12 support will be in better standing with a lot of display-related bits only landing for this N+1 kernel release. Still with not expecting any Gen12 hardware until well into 2020, there still is sufficient time for the Tiger Lake support to get squared away. The Linux 5.5 stable for Tiger Lake will be a bit notable, however, as this will likely be the kernel version to ship with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

As for the changes in today's Intel DRM-Next volley, on the Tiger Lake / Gen12 (Xe) graphics front, the latest driver enabling work includes:

- A lot of different display pieces coming together.

- HDCP 1.4 and HDCP 2.2 content protection support.

- Enabling of the Display State Buffer batch programming mode.

- 12 BPC color support.

- Updated Panel Self Refresh 2 (PSR2) support for Gen12.

- So far the code is pointing at just LPDDR3/DDR3/DDR4/LPDDR4 memory types for Tiger Lake, no bits yet for dedicated video memory (nor is there any indication of DDR5 making a surprise this generation).

Other work includes:

- Adding a missing Comet Lake PCH PCI ID.

- Various Gen11/Icelake fixes still flowing in.

- Hardware readout support for FEC (Forward Error Correction).

- Hardware gamma LUT readout support.

- Making more driver operations atomic.

- Reporting of IOMMU status to DebugFS.

- Various fixes.

The list of changes so far for the Intel Direct Rendering Manager driver for Linux 5.5 can be found via this mailing list post.
