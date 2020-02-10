Fedora 30 and Fedora 31 users will soon see Linux 5.5 come down as a stable update, but before then you can help if so inclined to test this new kernel revision on Fedora.
Running this forthcoming week is the Fedora Test Week centered on ensuring Linux 5.5 is in good shape for Fedora users at large. There are Linux 5.5 kernel packages available to test for existing F30/F31 users along with new installation media spins designed for this test day/week.
Should you want to help in the Linux 5.5 testing for Fedora, see the Fedora Community blog and more specifically the Fedora Wiki.
See our Linux 5.5 feature overview for all the prominent changes of this recently minted kernel.
Add A Comment