Complementing the big AMDGPU feature pull request from two weeks ago, on Friday AMD sen out a second batch of features targeting the upcoming Linux 5.5 kernel merge window.
On the feature front, the main change with this pull request for Linux 5.5 is the BACO support for older AMD GPUs. Those Radeon 200/300 series parts are seeing BACO support for possible power-savings ultimately but the short-term focus is using it for GPU reset functionality. BACO is already supported on the newer AMD GPUs.
- BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off) support for Sea Islands and Volcanic Islands GPUs.
- Faster memory training for Navi GPUs.
- MSI-X support.
- RAS fixes.
- Various Renoir APU fixes.
- PowerPlay fixes.
- Other code clean-ups and fixes.
More details via the pull request. The feature window cut-off for new bits to DRM-Next ahead of Linux 5.5 is closing off within the next week or so, we'll see if AMD volleys anymore changes for this next kernel cycle or they begin shifting focus to what features they want to introduce with Linux 5.6.
