Greg Kroah-Hartman took time out of his New Year's Eve festivities to release Linux 5.4.7, 4.19.92, and 4.14.161 as the newest supported stable releases of the Linux kernel.
Making these kernels noteworthy is that they contain the necessary MCE fix for booting the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3900 series processors. With Linux 5.5 mainline or these back-ported kernels, Linux should be booting now without issue.
These stable kernel updates also add Intel Comet Lake PCH-V and Elkhart Lake SoC support to the intel_th driver. But the rest of the changes are an assortment of mostly mundane fixes, unless you happened to be affected by one of the particular bugs addressed.
A list of the fixes can be found via the release announcement.
Linux 5.5-rc5 is meanwhile expected this Sunday on the mainline side and that Linux 5.5 stable kernel release will be out either at the end of January or first weekend of February depending upon how the cycle plays out once the holidays are over.
Add A Comment