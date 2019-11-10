Linux 5.4-rc7 Kernel Released With VirtualBox Shared Folder Driver In Place
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 10 November 2019 at 08:00 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linux 5.4-rc7 was just released as the newest test candidate of the maturing Linux 5.4 kernel. At this stage it's looking like an eighth weekly RC will be warranted next weekend before officially releasing Linux 5.4.0 on 24 November.

Linus hasn't firmly decided on doing a Linux 5.4-rc8 release rather than going straight from here to Linux 5.4.0, but it's looking that way due to the uptick in changes late in the cycle. Torvalds noted in the rc7 announcement, "It's all over the place - about 55% is drivers (and that's ignoring the vboxsf thing), the rest is networking, misc filesystem fixes (octfs2, btrfs, ceph), arch updates (x86, arm64), tooling fixes, and some core kernel and vm fixes. Nothing looks _bad_, but there is too much of it."

Notable for Linux 5.4-rc7 is VirtualBox Guest Shared Folder Support coming as a late addition with the "vboxsf" kernel driver making it into the staging area of the kernel. While the merge window for Linux 5.4 has long passed, this new driver is allowed as it doesn't risk regressing any existing support. Also in Linux 5.4-rc7 is a "critical" scheduler fix among other bug/regression fixes.

See our Linux 5.4 feature overview to learn about all the new changes at large. Following the Linux 5.4 release in the next week or two is then the exciting Linux 5.5 merge window.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Sees Fix For "Critical" Scheduler Bug Introduced A Few Months Ago
HMEM Device Driver Coming For Linux 5.5
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"
Linux 5.4-rc6 Released With Network Changes Ticking High
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
Outreachy Developers Have Been Making Some Useful Contributions To The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
BMW Continues Making Great Progress With Linux
Bootlin's Best Techniques For A Smaller Kernel + Faster Boot Times
AMD Details 3rd Gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X + Their New $49 USD CPU
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
Valve's Steam Survey Numbers For October Just Point To More Inaccuracies
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"