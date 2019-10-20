Linux 5.4-rc4 Arrives As Another Normal Release Candidate
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 October 2019 at 06:03 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The situation is looking good for seeing the Linux 5.4 kernel debut as stable with today's release of 5.4-rc4 being another "normal" release that isn't coming in too heavy.

Linus Torvalds calls the Linux 5.4 release cycle as remaining "pretty normal" and even the release candidates being on the smaller side albeit ever so slightly with this week's RC4.

Linux 5.4-rc4 has the usual assortment of bug fixing that is happening throughout the kernel. Standing out a bit though this week were a number of memory management fixes that were merged on Friday.

See our Linux 5.4 feature overview if not familiar with the changes of this forthcoming kernel release. More Linux 5.4 benchmarks will be forthcoming on Phoronix.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 5.4 Lands A Number Of Memory Management Fixes
Highly Threaded Linux Software Running Under CFS Quotas See Big Performance Fix
Linux Graphics Drivers Could Have User-Space API Changes More Strictly Evaluated
Linux 5.4-rc3 Released Ahead Of Official Kernel Debut In November
Linux 5.4-rc2 Released As The "Nesting Opossum"
AMDGPU Performance In Linux 5.4 Is Now Faster With "Bulk Moves" Landed
Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review