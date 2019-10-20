The situation is looking good for seeing the Linux 5.4 kernel debut as stable with today's release of 5.4-rc4 being another "normal" release that isn't coming in too heavy.
Linus Torvalds calls the Linux 5.4 release cycle as remaining "pretty normal" and even the release candidates being on the smaller side albeit ever so slightly with this week's RC4.
Linux 5.4-rc4 has the usual assortment of bug fixing that is happening throughout the kernel. Standing out a bit though this week were a number of memory management fixes that were merged on Friday.
See our Linux 5.4 feature overview if not familiar with the changes of this forthcoming kernel release. More Linux 5.4 benchmarks will be forthcoming on Phoronix.
