While the release of Linux 5.3-ck1 with MuQSS was quite tardy and only arrived a few weeks ago, Con Kolivas has returned to his punctuality in releasing Linux 5.4-ck1 with the updated MuQSS scheduler intended to improve the responsiveness of desktop/mobile class Linux systems.
MuQSS 0.196 is the new version of his MultiQueue Skiplist Scheduler. The BFS-derived MuQSS scheduler is re-based for Linux 5.4 source compatibility but doesn't appear to have any visible changes compared to the earlier revision.
Linux 5.4-ck1 is his patch-set atop the Linux 5.4 source tree with adding MuQSS but also making the kernel preemptible by default, swap changes, and various timer/scheduler related patches in the name of responsiveness and overall better desktop usability.
The latest CK1 kernel patches and MuQSS scheduler is available from Con Kolivas' blog.
1 Comment