Linux 5.4 To Expose What's Keeping The System Awake Via Sysfs
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 August 2019 at 08:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The next Linux kernel version will expose the real-time sources of what's keeping the system awake via Sysfs compared to existing source information that previously was only available via DebugFS.

With Linux 5.4, wakeup source statistics will now be exposed under /sys/class/wakeup/wakeup*/ for tracking wakeups, their counts, and related bits for profiling the system for power usage optimizations.

Suspend-blocking wakeup sources have been available under DebugFS to be useful for bug reporting and analyzing battery consumption. This solidifies the work now under Sysfs with a stable ABI. In addition to the interfaces now stable in adding them to sysfs, it makes them more accessible compared to DebugFS often being restricted to root or other restrictions in place by different distribution kernels.

The wakeup source stats information has been helpful in particular to Google/Android developers but hopefully will see more usage and tooling around it now on sysfs. The work is queued as part of the power management changes expected for Linux 5.4.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Kdevops Aims To Assist In Linux Kernel Testing
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
Oracle's Kernel Test Framework Might Be Added To The Linux Kernel Tree
Linux Finally Has A Fix For Crackling Audio Input On Recent AMD Systems
Linux 5.3-rc4 Released With A Week Of Fixes Plus SWAPGS "Grand Schemozzle" Code
Linux 4.4 & 4.9 Kernels Get Back-Ported SWAPGS Protection
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Developers Discover 3~20% Boost For Current-Gen Hardware
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Playing Nicely With Latest Linux Distros Following BIOS Updates
Xfce 4.14 Desktop Officially Released
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations
AMD Sends Out Initial Linux Driver Support For "Renoir" APUs