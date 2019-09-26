VirtIO-FS Sent In For Linux 5.4 With Better Performance Over VirtIO-9P
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 September 2019 at 05:38 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
VirtIO-FS as a better approach for sharing folders/files with guest VMs is set to debut in Linux 5.4.

VirtIO-FS makes use of FUSE and is much faster than virtio-8p that serves a similar purpose for sharing folders/files between the host and guest virtual machines. Directories can be exported from the host and mounted by the guest with VirtIO-FS and is effectively the "glue" between FUSE and VirtIO.

In addition to being faster than VirtIO-9P, VirtIO-FS also has better POSIX compliance. The QEMU support for VirtIO-FS is coming following this kernel addition.

More details via this morning's pull request as well as the project site at virtio-fs.gitlab.io.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
Linux 5.4 To Support NVMe-of P2P Support With Compatible Systems
DM-Clone Target Added To Linux 5.4 For Efficient Remote Replication Of A Block Device
F2FS Linux 5.4 Changes Sent In With Case-Insensitivity, Get/Set Label Support
OpenZFS Could Soon See Much Better Deduplication Support
EXT4 Brings New Debugging Ioctls For Linux 5.4
BLK-IOCOST Merged For Linux 5.4 To Better Account For Cost Of I/O Workloads
Popular News This Week
The Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest 2019 Deal - Support Linux/Open-Source Benchmarking
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
Debian May Need To Re-Evaluate Its Interest In "Init System Diversity"
Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification
AMD EPYC 7H12 Announced As New 280 Watt Processor For High Performance Computing