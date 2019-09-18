Linux 5.4 Power Management Updates Sent In But Without AMD CPPC Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 September 2019 at 07:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The Linux 5.4 power management changes have been submitted for this next version of the Linux kernel.

This time around the power management work isn't particularly exciting with no breakthroughs for the Intel P-State driver, no major changes to the other prominent CPUFreq drivers/governors, and no AMD CPPC support for their new processors.

Following the AMD Ryzen 3000 series launch, AMD engineers did propose a new CPUfreq CPPC driver for Zen 2 CPUs. There were some benefits to that code but upstream kernel developers took issue with some elements to that design. As a result, that new AMD Collaborative Processor Performance Control driver isn't going to land with the Linux 5.4 kernel. AMD will likely need to rework that code to better jive with the ongoing work to the Schedutil governor and other comments made by upstream. We'll cross our fingers that AMD has some improvements ready to go for Linux 5.5, which will see its merge window open in November but not release as stable until early 2020.

As for what did make it for Linux 5.4, some of the power management highlights include:

- System suspend stats are now exposed via sysfs.

- A haltpoll CPU idle driver and governor were added for virtualized guests to do guest-side polling in the idle loop.

- Various CPUfreq driver updates for different ARM SoCs from the Sun50i to MT8183/MT8516 to i.MX8MN to Qualcomm. There is also a new devfreq driver for the NVIDIA Tegra20.

The ACPI updates have a fix for the ACPI Low-Power Subsystem (LPSS) support for Intel SoCs and other fixes.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Linux 5.4 Continues Sound Open Firmware, Improvements For AMD/NVIDIA HDMI Audio
Linux 5.4 Dropping Support For The Itanium IA64-Powered SGI Altix
Linux 5.4 Bringing Support For Lenovo's "PrivacyGuard" On Newer ThinkPads
Acer Begins Publishing UEFI Firmware Updates For Linux Users On LVFS For Fwupd
Linux 5.4 Bringing New Driver To Help SGI Systems Going Back To The SGI Origin
Turbostat Utility Sees Late Updates In Linux 5.3
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default