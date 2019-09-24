Linux 5.4 To Support NVMe-of P2P Support With Compatible Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 24 September 2019 at 06:35 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
Sent in and already landed on Monday were the PCI changes for Linux 5.4 and includes an interesting feature addition.

With the Linux 5.4 PCI code is support for handling peer-to-peer (P2P) DMA between root ports for whitelisted bridges. This work allows for NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-of) P2P support to transfer data between devices while bypassing any switching on the root complexes.

The peer-to-peer data transfer performance has the potential obviously for performance/efficiency gains, but it doesn't work nicely on all systems. AMD Zen-based systems though are "lucky" in that they do work well while on the Intel side is a more selective whitelist for compatible bridges. The Intel chipsets with 0x3c00, 0x3c01, 0x2f00, and 0x2f01 are whitelisted in Linux 5.4 for knowing to work well with the P2P requests. Additional hardware will be added when it's been tested and confirmed to work well.

More details from the PCI pull request.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
DM-Clone Target Added To Linux 5.4 For Efficient Remote Replication Of A Block Device
F2FS Linux 5.4 Changes Sent In With Case-Insensitivity, Get/Set Label Support
OpenZFS Could Soon See Much Better Deduplication Support
EXT4 Brings New Debugging Ioctls For Linux 5.4
BLK-IOCOST Merged For Linux 5.4 To Better Account For Cost Of I/O Workloads
Btrfs & XFS File-Systems See More Fixes With Linux 5.4
Popular News This Week
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
Debian May Need To Re-Evaluate Its Interest In "Init System Diversity"
Linux 5.3 Kernel Released With AMD Navi Support, Intel Speed Select & More