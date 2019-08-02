Intel Sends Out First Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.4 With Tiger Lake Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 August 2019 at 09:15 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel's open-source driver team has sent in their initial batch of kernel graphics driver changes to DRM-Next for material that will be targeting the Linux 5.4 cycle later this year.

This is just the first of several pull requests expected of the Intel "i915" DRM driver material to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.4 merge window opening in September. In the few weeks since ending Linux 5.3 feature development and its resulting merge window, a number of patches have been queuing for this Direct Rendering Manager driver. Some of the new Intel work includes:

- Initial support for the Tiger Lake platform, their Icelake successor potentially coming out in 2020. So far the Tiger Lake changes with "Gen 12" graphics are quite small over the existing Gen 11 support code.

- Continued work on bringing up the Elkhart Lake platform support as an Icelake derived processor.

- Gen11/Icelake graphics fixes, including around color-space handling, Type-C and Thunderbolt port handling, and adding a missing device ID.

- USB Type-C support fixes and improvements.

- Continued improvements to the HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) code.

- Various other code clean-ups and fixes.

The complete list of changes ready so far for DRM-Next-5.4 can be found via this pull request.
