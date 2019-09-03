Linux 5.4 Kernel To Bring Improved Load Balancing On AMD EPYC Servers
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 3 September 2019 at 09:52 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
Adding to the growing list of features for Linux 5.4 with its cycle officially kicking off in mid-September is a kernel scheduler optimization designed to improve load balancing on AMD EPYC servers.

The scheduler topology improvement by SUSE's Matt Fleming changes the behavior as currently it turns out for EPYC hardware the kernel has failed to properly load balance across NUMA nodes on different sockets.

AMD EPYC/Zen processors now overrides the node reclaim distance to better account for the CPU's architecture. From one of the code comments, "AMD EPYC machines use this because even though the 2-hop distance is 32 (3.2x slower than a local memory access) performance actually *improves* if allowed to reclaim memory and load balance tasks between NUMA nodes 2-hops apart."


The change goes into more details and is part of the core scheduler changes queued ahead of the Linux 5.4 merge window opening up in two weeks.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD Has A Number Of Graphics Driver Fixes To Add For Linux 5.4
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
AMD Prepping Their HDCP 1.4 Content Protection Support For Raven Ridge & Newer
AMDVLK 2019.Q3.5 AMD Vulkan Driver Brings Fixes & Optimizations
Linux 5.3 Moves Ahead With No Longer Advertising RdRand On Older AMD CPUs/APUs
Popular News This Week
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
Fairphone 3 Pre-Orders Begin For Ethical Smartphone With Better Specs Than The Librem 5
Purism Shows Off First Shots Of The Librem 5 Smartphone's PCB