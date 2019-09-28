Added back during the Linux 5.1 cycle was IO_uring for fast and efficient I/O. This new interface allows for queue rings to be shared between the application and kernel to avoid excess copies and other efficiency improvements over the existing Linux AIO code. With Linux 5.4, IO_uring is in even better shape.
In the months since IO_uring was merged to mainline, we've seen a ton of continued work on it including the likes of a 755x performance improvement. With Linux 5.4, it seems following extensive optimizations by Jens Axboe and others, it's in quite a polished shape.
Last week merged was support for allocating the rings together to be more efficient, improved async merging, buffered async write performance improvements, support for larger ring sizes, and other improvements.
Now hitting the tree on Friday was another improvement for batched I/O and fixing.
With IO_uring getting increasingly optimized and vetted with succeeding kernel releases, hopefully it's adoption will see an uptick as we move into 2020.
