Linux 5.4 Brings Support For Wacom's MobileStudio Pro 13, Logitech Lightspeed Receivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 September 2019 at 06:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Jiri Kosina on Sunday sent out the HID subsystem updates for the in-development Linux 5.4 kernel. The HID pull once again features support for several new devices particularly on the Logitech side.

Some of the new HID changes with Linux 5.4 includes:

- Support for the Creative SB0540 IR receivers, the USB receiver used by some of the Sound Blaster Audigy cards.

- Support for the Logitech G700/G700s receivers as well as the Logitech Lightspeed receiver. "Lightspeed" is Logitech's new wireless solution that they claim is "pro-grade" and "actually faster than many wired gaming mice." Lightspeed is used by various Logitech G gaming mice.

- Handling of Smart Tech panels.

- The Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13 is now supported. This is similar to Linux recently adding support for the MobileStudio Pro tablet. The MobileStudio Pro 13 is a 13-inch mobile pen computer/tablet retailing for about $1700 USD. The tablet is powered by Intel Core CPUs and other hardware while this HID work is about supporting the input events with the rest being normal Intel x86_64 hardware.

- Various other fixes.

The complete list of changes via this pull request.
