The Smaller DRM Drivers Begin Seeing Their Improvements Queued For Linux 5.4
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 3 August 2019 at 07:20 AM EDT. Add A Comment
In addition to the Intel DRM driver landing lots of feature code into DRM-Next for the Linux 5.4 kernel cycle coming up in September, the DRM-Misc-Next crew for collecting core infrastructure changes and work to the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers has also been seeing new 5.4 work.

The first DRM-Misc-Next pull request to DRM-Next of inaugural material for Linux 5.4 was sent out. Some of the changes to this smorgasbord of DRM work includes:

- Support for dual-link displays with the Arm Komeda driver.

- Lessen the logging done by the Arm Mali 400/450 driver.

- Fixed MPAG200 cursor support.

- The Panfrost driver for newer Arm Mali hardware now exposes the GPU features register to user-space through an ioctl.

- Improved support for color encoding with the Allwinner Sun4i driver.

- Reworked of CRC tracking for the VKMS driver.

