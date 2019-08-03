In addition to the Intel DRM driver landing lots of feature code into DRM-Next for the Linux 5.4 kernel cycle coming up in September, the DRM-Misc-Next crew for collecting core infrastructure changes and work to the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers has also been seeing new 5.4 work.
The first DRM-Misc-Next pull request to DRM-Next of inaugural material for Linux 5.4 was sent out. Some of the changes to this smorgasbord of DRM work includes:
- Support for dual-link displays with the Arm Komeda driver.
- Lessen the logging done by the Arm Mali 400/450 driver.
- Fixed MPAG200 cursor support.
- The Panfrost driver for newer Arm Mali hardware now exposes the GPU features register to user-space through an ioctl.
- Improved support for color encoding with the Allwinner Sun4i driver.
- Reworked of CRC tracking for the VKMS driver.
More details on dri-devel.
