While most of the other Linux file-systems are seeing mostly mundane changes for the Linux 5.4 feature work, the F2FS activity is fairly notable.
Most notably, F2FS now has case-folding/case-insensitive support. The F2FS case-insensitive support is based upon the recent addition to the EXT4 file-system and allows for per-directory case-insensitive file/folder look-ups. On a per-directory basis (such as for Wine and other use-cases), Unicode-based case-folding can be enabled if desiring this functionality. This F2FS support for Linux 5.4 case-folding includes a port of the recent EXT4 case-folding optimization to allow for faster look-ups.
Another notable change for F2FS is supporting the FS_IOC_GETFSLABEL and FS_IOC_SETFSLABEL ioctls. Those kernel ioctls allow for reading or setting the file-system label of the mounted file-system. The Flash-Friendly File-System is also now supporting fiemap on directories for efficiently reading the extent mappings.
F2FS in Linux 5.4 also has various fixes as noted in the pull request.
