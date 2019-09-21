F2FS Linux 5.4 Changes Sent In With Case-Insensitivity, Get/Set Label Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 21 September 2019 at 10:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
While most of the other Linux file-systems are seeing mostly mundane changes for the Linux 5.4 feature work, the F2FS activity is fairly notable.

Most notably, F2FS now has case-folding/case-insensitive support. The F2FS case-insensitive support is based upon the recent addition to the EXT4 file-system and allows for per-directory case-insensitive file/folder look-ups. On a per-directory basis (such as for Wine and other use-cases), Unicode-based case-folding can be enabled if desiring this functionality. This F2FS support for Linux 5.4 case-folding includes a port of the recent EXT4 case-folding optimization to allow for faster look-ups.

Another notable change for F2FS is supporting the FS_IOC_GETFSLABEL and FS_IOC_SETFSLABEL ioctls. Those kernel ioctls allow for reading or setting the file-system label of the mounted file-system. The Flash-Friendly File-System is also now supporting fiemap on directories for efficiently reading the extent mappings.

F2FS in Linux 5.4 also has various fixes as noted in the pull request.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
OpenZFS Could Soon See Much Better Deduplication Support
EXT4 Brings New Debugging Ioctls For Linux 5.4
BLK-IOCOST Merged For Linux 5.4 To Better Account For Cost Of I/O Workloads
Btrfs & XFS File-Systems See More Fixes With Linux 5.4
Improved Fscrypt Sent In For Linux 5.4 To Offer Better Native File Encryption Handling
An Alternative exFAT Linux File-System Driver Based On Samsung's sdFAT
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default