Linux 5.3 isn't being released until this weekend after being delayed by one week, but already there have been a few early pull requests submitted for the to-be-opened Linux 5.4 merge window.
The early Linux 5.4 material submitted so far includes:
ARM64 updates come in with a growing number of contributors to this 64-bit ARM architecture code. This time around there is support for 52-bit virtual addressing, early random number generator (RNG) seeding by the bootloader, improved robustness of SMP booting, support for the NXP i.MX8 DDR PMU, and various other fixes and improvements.
RAS changes include just a few minor fixes.
EDAC material for Error Detection and Correction include a new driver for the Mellanox BlueField SoC DDR controller and support for AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" processors with the amd64_edac driver.
Integrity subsystem work includes IMA support for measuring/appraising appended file signatures and other material.
Core process updates include the clone3 extension, waitid() system call changes, and related work.
Those are just some of the early materials volleyed out to Linus Torvalds early on the mailing list. Much more material coming next week once the two week long merge window officially opens on Sunday following the Linux 5.3.0 debut.
