EROFS Is Graduating From Staging In Linux 5.4
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 1 September 2019 at 09:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Linux 5.4 will be a big kernel on the file-system front as in addition to introducing the new VirtIO-FS and exFAT file-system support, Huawei's EROFS file-system will be graduating from staging.

Huawei has been developing EROFS within the mainline kernel for the past year within the staging area of the kernel. But now that the design has settled down and the on-disk format locked in, the developers are ready to graduate it into the proper file-system driver area of the kernel.

EROFS aims to provide better performance and storage/compression for read-only files than other read-only Linux file-system implementations. Huawei has begun using EROFS within their smartphones and overall has proven to be stable and reliable.

Queued now in staging-next is the graduation from staging for the upcoming Linux 5.4 kernel cycle.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
VirtIO-FS File-System Driver Being Added For Linux 5.4
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
Reiser4 File-System Port Updated For The Linux 5.1 + Linux 5.2 Kernels
Improved Fscrypt File Encryption Handling Aims For Linux 5.4
F2FS Case-Insensitive Support Is Pending Ahead Of The Linux 5.4 Kernel
EROFS-Utils Adds LZ4 Compression Bits, Finally Has A README
Popular News This Week
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
Purism Shows Off First Shots Of The Librem 5 Smartphone's PCB