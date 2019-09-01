Linux 5.4 will be a big kernel on the file-system front as in addition to introducing the new VirtIO-FS and exFAT file-system support, Huawei's EROFS file-system will be graduating from staging.
Huawei has been developing EROFS within the mainline kernel for the past year within the staging area of the kernel. But now that the design has settled down and the on-disk format locked in, the developers are ready to graduate it into the proper file-system driver area of the kernel.
EROFS aims to provide better performance and storage/compression for read-only files than other read-only Linux file-system implementations. Huawei has begun using EROFS within their smartphones and overall has proven to be stable and reliable.
Queued now in staging-next is the graduation from staging for the upcoming Linux 5.4 kernel cycle.
