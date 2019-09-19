While we've known about the many features for a while if you are a faithful Phoronix reader, today the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) graphics driver changes were sent in for the Linux 5.4 kernel.
This subsystem for the kernel graphics drivers in Linux 5.4 features:
- Lots of new AMD hardware support including Navi 12/14 (though hidden behind a feature flag), support for the yet-to-be-announced Vega-based Arcturus GPU, and support for next year's Renoir APU. There is also Dali APU support being submitted separately through an upcoming "fixes" pull.
- AMDGPU also has a variety of fixes for Navi/GFX10, various display (DC) fixes, GPU reset handling for existing Picasso APUs, and other additions.
- The Intel DRM driver has initial support for Tigerlake "Gen12" Xe graphics along with many improvements for Gen11 graphics.
- Nouveau now detects if GPU power cables are disconnected.
- Freedreno support for the MSM8998 display hardware.
- Per-process address space support for the Etnaviv driver.
- The Arm Midgard/Bifrost "Panfrost" driver now has per-FD address space support, GPU heap allocations, and other work.
- A wide variety of other fixes and changes to the smaller DRM drivers.
The list of DRM changes for Linux 5.4 can be found via this pull request. I'll be running some Linux 5.4 graphics tests shortly, particularly for checking on the Radeon RX 5700 support to see if it's more stable and any other enhancements to note for performance.
