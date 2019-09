While we've known about the many features for a while if you are a faithful Phoronix reader, today the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) graphics driver changes were sent in for the Linux 5.4 kernel.This subsystem for the kernel graphics drivers in Linux 5.4 features:- Lots of new AMD hardware support including Navi 12/14 (though hidden behind a feature flag ), support for the yet-to-be-announced Vega-based Arcturus GPU , and support for next year's Renoir APU. There is also Dali APU support being submitted separately through an upcoming "fixes" pull.- AMDGPU also has a variety of fixes for Navi/GFX10, various display (DC) fixes, GPU reset handling for existing Picasso APUs, and other additions.- The Intel DRM driver has initial support for Tigerlake "Gen12" Xe graphics along with many improvements for Gen11 graphics.- Nouveau now detects if GPU power cables are disconnected - Freedreno support for the MSM8998 display hardware.- The Arm Midgard/Bifrost "Panfrost" driver now has per-FD address space support, GPU heap allocations, and other work.- A wide variety of other fixes and changes to the smaller DRM drivers.The list of DRM changes for Linux 5.4 can be found via this pull request . I'll be running some Linux 5.4 graphics tests shortly, particularly for checking on the Radeon RX 5700 support to see if it's more stable and any other enhancements to note for performance.