Intel Icelake Thunderbolt Support, Stratix10 Additions & Other Material Hits Linux 5.4
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 September 2019 at 03:37 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The "char/misc" changes for the Linux 5.4 are as eventful as ever.

Greg Kroah-Hartman sent in the char/misc changes earlier this week for the Linux 5.4 merge window that's now half-way through. The since merged material contains a lot of notable hardware support improvements.

Exciting us the most is that the Intel Icelake Thunderbolt support is now squared away. Intel had most of the Icelake CPU support in good shape going back months including for the Gen11 graphics, but the Thunderbolt support was the last holdout. With Icelake, the Thunderbolt controller has moved onto the CPU package itself sans the power deliver infrastructure. These changes yielded additional work to get Icelake Thunderbolt support going under Linux, but it's finally there for Linux 5.4 with Icelake laptops beginning to hit retail channels.

Also on the Intel side with this pull request are continued Stratix10 FPGA additions. One new Stratix10 driver with Linux 5.4 is one supporting remote system updates with the "RSU" code.

Seeing a lot of activity as well in char/misc is all of the Habana Labs AI accelerator work. Habana Labs saw its initial AI "Goya" accelerator work merged for Linux 5.1 and has continued since. There has been talk of introducing an "accelerator" subsystem within the Linux kernel that would move these sorts of drivers outside of char/misc, but so far that has yet to happen.

Besides these mentioned drivers, there is a lot of other random char/misc work that happened as well for Linux 5.4.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 5.4 DRM Pull Submitted With AMD Navi 12/14, Arcturus & Renoir Plus Intel Tigerlake
Microsoft exFAT File-System Mailed In For Linux 5.4 Along With Promoted EROFS & Greybus
Linux 5.4 Scheduler Changes Bring Better AMD EPYC Load Balancing, Other Optimizations
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
Linux 5.3 Kernel Released With AMD Navi Support, Intel Speed Select & More
Linux 5.4 Cycle To Begin With exFAT Driver, EPYC Improvements & New GPU Support
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
Debian May Need To Re-Evaluate Its Interest In "Init System Diversity"