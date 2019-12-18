So within a few days he'll have released them as Linux 5.4.7, Linux 4.19.92, and Linux 4.14.161 and with that the AMD MCE fix is ready to allow the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3900 series to boot without the need for any workaround (booting with MCE disabled via mce=off) or having to use the Linux 5.5 Git kernel.It's a pity that it took just over one month past the actual hardware shipping for this issue to be resolved with stable kernel series, but better late than never (in having to otherwise wait for Linux 5.5). We're crossing our fingers that AMD will be able to deliver more punctual Linux support/fixes with their hardware launches of 2020 and beyond.