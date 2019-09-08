As expected, Linus Torvalds today released the Linux 5.3-rc8 kernel rather than opting for the stable Linux 5.3.
Due to Torvalds traveling this week for the Linux Plumbers Conference and Kernel Summit he wanted to avoid having the Linux 5.4 merge window open this week. Plus with some late fixes for Linux 5.3, he felt it right to issue an eighth weekly release candidate as opposed to doing the general availability release that would in turn open the 5.4 merge window.
With Linux 5.3-rc8, everything should be easier for both Torvalds and the various kernel maintainers. Overall though it's a small release candidate.
More details on Linux 5.3-rc8 via the mailing list.
