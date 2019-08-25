Linux 5.3-rc6 Released - Marking Linux's 28th Birthday
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 August 2019 at 05:25 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds today released the sixth weekly test release of the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel. It also happens to be 28 years to the day since Linus Torvalds announced the original Linux kernel.

Playing off Torvalds' original release announcement from 28 years ago, he wrote for today's 5.3-rc6 announcement:
Hello everybody out there using Linux -

I'm doing a (free) operating system (more than just a hobby) for 486 AT clones and a lot of other hardware. This has been brewing for the last 28 years, and is still not done. Iâd like any feedback on any bugs introduced this release (or older bugs too, for that matter).

Linus

PS. Yes, it's 28 years today since that original announcement paraphrased above. The shortlog below is obviously just for the last week, though.

Nothing particularly surprising from the last week - most of the patch is drivers, with networking and rdma being most noticeable, but there's various other things in there too. I wish it was smaller than it is, but it's not _huge_.

Bit if things don't calm down during the upcoming week, though, I may have to do an rc8.

Basically Linux 5.3 is settling down and should see its inaugural stable release in two or three weeks depending upon how the rest of the cycle plays out. See our Linux 5.3 feature overview to learn more about this forthcoming kernel revision.

Happy Birthday Linux!
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
VMware Is Exploring Reducing Meltdown/PTI Overhead With Deferred Flushes
LG Has Been Working On Reduced Boot Times With Hibernation Optimizations
New Low-Memory-Monitor Project Can Help With Linux's RAM/Responsiveness Problem
Linux 5.3-rc5 Released Following A Calm Week
Linux 5.4 To Expose What's Keeping The System Awake Via Sysfs
Kdevops Aims To Assist In Linux Kernel Testing
Popular News This Week
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
Fedora Switching To The BFQ I/O Scheduler For Better Responsiveness & Throughput
Linux 5.3 Kernel Yielding The Best Performance Yet For AMD EPYC "Rome" CPU Performance
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
System76 Unveils Their Firmware Manager Project For Graphically Updating Firmware