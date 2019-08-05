Linus Torvalds released Linux 5.3-rc3 on Sunday night and it was to his surprise that it was even smaller than the previous week's release candidate.
Linux 5.3-rc3 marked a rather calm week that was quieter than 5.3-rc2 and with less changes, which normally isn't the case for the third week in the kernel development cycle.
Torvalds' brief commentary on the 5.3-rc3 changes can be found on the kernel mailing list.
If not familiar with the changes coming with Linux 5.3, see our Linux 5.3 feature overview.
