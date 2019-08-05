Linux 5.3-rc3 Comes In As A Calm Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 August 2019
Linus Torvalds released Linux 5.3-rc3 on Sunday night and it was to his surprise that it was even smaller than the previous week's release candidate.

Linux 5.3-rc3 marked a rather calm week that was quieter than 5.3-rc2 and with less changes, which normally isn't the case for the third week in the kernel development cycle.

Torvalds' brief commentary on the 5.3-rc3 changes can be found on the kernel mailing list.

If not familiar with the changes coming with Linux 5.3, see our Linux 5.3 feature overview.
