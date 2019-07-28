Linux 5.3-rc2 Comes In As Reasonably Large Following The Big Merge Window
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 July 2019 at 04:35 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.3-rc2 and sums it up as a "reasonably large rc2 to go with a fairly large merge window."

He further added in the announcement for Linux 5.3-rc2, "There are fixes all over, I don't think there's much of a pattern here. The three areas that do stand out are Documentation (more rst conversions), arch updates (mainly because of the netx arm platform removal) and misc driver fixes (gpu, iommu, net, nvdimm, sound ..). But there's a smattering of fixes all over (core kernel, netfilter, filesystems, you name it). I don't think anything stands out as
particularly damning."

From my particular testing on a variety of boxes, Linux 5.3 has been working out very well overall. It was just last Sunday that the Linux 5.3 merge window closed with a lot of new/improved functionality for this kernel. I'll be firing up more Linux 5.3 kernel benchmarks over the days ahead, including the latest Radeon RX 5700 Navi tests.
