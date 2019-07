In addition to Linux 5.3 bringing a VirtIO-IOMMU driver , this next kernel version is bringing another new VirtIO virtual device implementation: PMEM for para-virtualized persistent memory support for the likes of Intel Optane DC persistent memory.This new driver is "virtio-pmem" and was developed at Red Hat for supporting persistent memory devices over VirtIO for use by KVM+QEMU guests. VirtIO-PMEM leverages existing persistent memory driver infrastructure for supporting DAX-capable file-systems.This driver exposes a fake persistent memory NVDIMM to guests that does bypass the guest page cache. Concurrently Red Hat has been working on the VirtIO persistent memory specification and documented here . Likewise, the QEMU bits can be found here The VirtIO-PMEM driver for Linux 5.3 is part of the libnvdimm pull request