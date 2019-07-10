Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai sent in the big set of audio driver changes for Linux 5.3.
Linux 5.3 is continuing where Linux 5.2 left off when it added a lot of their Sound Open Firmware kernel code that has been in development for over one year as the Intel-led effort for having open-source audio DSP firmware and SDK. Sound Open Firmware is used by the newest and future Google Chromebooks among other use-cases to come about.
With Linux 5.3 is the "continued development of ASoC Intel SOF stuff." These additions for Intel SOF include adding the Comet Lake PCI IDs, run-time idle support for Cannonlake/Apollolake, SoundWire support for SoF, and various fixes.
Sound changes for Linux 5.3 also include new drivers for the Cirrus Logic CS47L35 / CS47L85 / CS47L90, Conexant CX2072X, Realtek RT1011, and Realtek RT1308 support.
More details on the Linux 5.3 sound changes via this PR.
