Linux 5.3 Continues Advancing Intel's Sound Open Firmware
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 July 2019 at 07:45 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai sent in the big set of audio driver changes for Linux 5.3.

Linux 5.3 is continuing where Linux 5.2 left off when it added a lot of their Sound Open Firmware kernel code that has been in development for over one year as the Intel-led effort for having open-source audio DSP firmware and SDK. Sound Open Firmware is used by the newest and future Google Chromebooks among other use-cases to come about.

With Linux 5.3 is the "continued development of ASoC Intel SOF stuff." These additions for Intel SOF include adding the Comet Lake PCI IDs, run-time idle support for Cannonlake/Apollolake, SoundWire support for SoF, and various fixes.

Sound changes for Linux 5.3 also include new drivers for the Cirrus Logic CS47L35 / CS47L85 / CS47L90, Conexant CX2072X, Realtek RT1011, and Realtek RT1308 support.

More details on the Linux 5.3 sound changes via this PR.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Raspberry Pi CPUFreq Driver & Other Power Management Work For Linux 5.3
Linux's Thunderbolt Manager Bolt 0.8 Adds IOMMU Protection
Linux's Performance-Boosting FSGSBASE Support Dropped For Now Over Serious Bugs
OpenHMD 0.3.0-rc2 Released For This Open-Source API/Drivers For VR/AR Hardware
To Little Surprise, Many Linux Apps Run On The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone
With An Out-Of-Tree Kernel Patch You Can Finally Read/Write To The SSDs On Newer Macs
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
To Little Surprise, Many Linux Apps Run On The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone