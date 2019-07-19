RISC-V's Kernel Support Continues Maturing With Linux 5.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 19 July 2019 at 01:56 AM EDT.
In-step with more RISC-V hardware becoming available over time, the Linux kernel architecture support for RISC-V has continued maturing and with Linux 5.3 is in better shape.

With the RISC-V support in Linux 5.3 there is now support for huge-pages, image header support (based on the ARM64 kernel image header), initial page table setup is split into two stages, CONFIG_SOC support has been started with initially catering to the SiFive SoCs, high resolution timers and dynamic ticks have now made it into the default RISC-V 64-bit default configuration, and other low-level work.

Those wanting to check out the RISC-V changes for Linux 5.3 in detail can do so via this Git merge.
