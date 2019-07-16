Linux 5.3's ASUS WMI Driver Add ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop Support & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 July 2019
The x86 platform driver updates were sent in and already merged for the ongoing Linux 5.3 kernel. It's the x86 platform driver updates that bring the recently mentioned Intel Speed Select Technology for Linux driver but there is also more.

Beyond the interesting Intel Speed Select support, the ASUS WMI driver has gone through a refactoring in order to support ASUS' TUF Gaming laptops. In the process, there's even been a regression fix for once popular Eee PC laptop models where their backlight were stuck permanently off.

The Mellanox platform drivers also now support more hardware, there is now touchscreen support on the Chuwi Hi10 Plus tablet, Xiaomi WMI notebook driver support, HP ProBook 450 G0 support in its accelerometer driver, and at long last there is even OLPC XO-1.75 platform support. While the OLPC XO-1.75 is based on a Marvell Sheeva ARM SoC, this platform support went in through this merge request and long overdue.

More details via this honored pull request.
