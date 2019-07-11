Linux's Perf Subsystem Begins Prepping For Snow Ridge, Other New Intel Hardware Support
Snow Ridge is the SoC Intel announced last December as a 10nm product intended for 5G products. With the in-development Linux 5.3 kernel is initial "perf" subsystem support for Snow Ridge.

The perf subsystem support for the Snow Ridge bring-up has uncore support so far. There is also a number of PMU/uncore driver updates for Intel's Icelake, Kabylake, Amberlake, and Whiskeylake processors.

This performance counters area of the kernel has also seen a number of reworks, improvements to Intel PT tooling, core-to-bus ratio packets support, and many other updates. Complete details on the perf work for Linux 5.3 merge window via this pull request that has already been honored.
