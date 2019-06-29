A Look At What's On The Table For Linux 5.3 Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 June 2019 at 07:47 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
With the Linux 5.2 kernel due to be released in a few weeks and that marking the opening of the Linux 5.3 merge window, here is a look at some of the likely features coming to this next version of the Linux kernel.

Based upon our close monitoring of the different "-next" Git branches of the Linux kernel and mailing lists, here is a look at what you're likely to see merged with Linux 5.3 in July. Linux 5.3 will then debut as stable in September.

- AMD Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" support is coming!

- Continued HMM work for AMDGPU as well as PowerPlay improvements.

- Adreno 540 support within MSM DRM.

- The Ingenic KMS driver is new in the DRM-Next tree.

- Nouveau Turing TU116 support.

- HDR support for the Intel graphics driver for use with Icelake and Geminilake hardware and newer.

- Better Intel performance with FSGSBASE.

- Icelake NNPI support as the Nervana Neural Network Processor for Inference.

- Official Zhaoxin x86 CPU processor support.

- Intel UMWAIT support.

- LZ4 in-place decompression for the EROFS read-only file-system.

- Better performance for case-insensitive EXT4 lookups.

- Possibly SMR/zoned device support for Btrfs and also for Btrfs there's been reworked locking code..

- Other Icelake bits.

- Wacom MobileStudio Pro support and Wacom Intuos Pro Small.

- There might be the long work-in-progress LOCKDOWN patches.

- /proc/pid/arch_status support for showing AVX-512 usage currently.

- ACRN guest hypervisor support.

- FEC support for Intel's ICE network driver.

- Preparations for EFI special purpose memory might be ready.

- 100GbE networking driver improvements.

Of course, there will be a lot more too, so stay tuned for our Linux 5.3 merge window coverage in July. What are you hoping to see or looking forward to the most with the Linux 5.3?
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 5.3 Kernel To Bring Ingenic KMS Driver, Rockchip RK3328 Support
Linux 5.2-rc6 Released With Steam Networking Fix - The Biggest Post-RC1 Release
Linux 5.2-rc5 Released As The End Of The Cycle Is A Few Weeks Away
/proc/pid/arch_status Is Coming To Show Architecture-Specific Details Of A Given Task
Zstd-Compressing The Linux Kernel Has Been Brought Up Again
Linux 5.2-rc4 Released After A Shortened Calm Week
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10