The networking subsystem updates were sent out on Wednesday for the Linux 5.3 kernel and include a bunch of improvements to many different drivers.

The networking changes are heavy as usual and include improvements to pretty much all of the common networking drivers. Some of the highlights of these changes for Linux 5.3 include:

- A big refactoring of the IPv6 route handling code.

- The Mellanox mlxsw driver now supports devlink notifications for flash update status. This driver also now supports PTP PHC (Physical Hardware Clock) support.

- Support for bounded loops in BPF along with other (e)BPF improvements.

- VLAN offloading for the Aquantia driver.

- The new Google GVE network driver.

- Netfilter hardware offloading support.

- FEC support for Intel ICE.

- Various 100GbE driver improvements.

While WireGuard continues to be worked on, WireGuard isn't part of this queue of new material for Linux 5.3... We'll cross our fingers for finally seeing it in Linux 5.4.

See the pull request for a complete list of changes.
