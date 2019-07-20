NFS Changes On Linux 5.3 Will Allow Clients To Use New "nconnect" Mount Option
Sent out on Thursday were the NFS client updates for the Linux 5.3 kernel merge window. This time around are a few interesting changes.

A new mount option for NFS setups on Linux 5.3+ is the "nconnect=X" mount option where X specifies the number of TCP connections to the server to use. This multiple TCP connection handling to the server is done seamlessly and the queue length is used to balance load across the connections.

The NFS client changes for Linux 5.3 also have better statistics reporting, faster SUNRPC, and various other fixes. More details can be found via the pull request.
