Linux 5.3 Media Driver Updates Bring New Amlogic Meson Video Decoder
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 10 July 2019 at 06:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
After going through 9+ rounds of revisions for the Amlogic video decode driver, it's now been part of the media subsystem updates for the Linux 5.3 kernel.

This Amlogic video decode driver supports the GXBB/GXL/GXM chipsets and allows currently MPEG-1/MPEG-2 decoding with future work to tackle MPEG-4, H.264, HEVC, and VP9.

In addition to the Amlogic Meson video decoder, there is also a new staging driver for the Allegro DVT video IP, a new Atmel ISC driver, splitting of the Rockchip video decode driver into two separate drivers, CXUSB now supports analog TV, and the CODA driver has added MPEG-2/4 support.

More details on the media driver changes for the Linux 5.3 kernel can be found via this pull request.
