After going through 9+ rounds of revisions for the Amlogic video decode driver , it's now been part of the media subsystem updates for the Linux 5.3 kernel.This Amlogic video decode driver supports the GXBB/GXL/GXM chipsets and allows currently MPEG-1/MPEG-2 decoding with future work to tackle MPEG-4, H.264, HEVC, and VP9.In addition to the Amlogic Meson video decoder, there is also a new staging driver for the Allegro DVT video IP, a new Atmel ISC driver, splitting of the Rockchip video decode driver into two separate drivers, CXUSB now supports analog TV, and the CODA driver has added MPEG-2/4 support.More details on the media driver changes for the Linux 5.3 kernel can be found via this pull request