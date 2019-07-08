Intel's patches for supporting the multi-die topology of Cascadelake-AP processors is now going into the Linux 5.3 kernel.
These patches have been sitting on the mailing list the past number of months for dealing with the multi-chip package of Cascadelake "Advanced Performance" processors where their dies are connected via UPI links.
With the Linux 5.3 kernel, the multi-die topology is now recognized and exposed to user-space for any user-space tools/applications wishing to fully understand the CPU topology of the running processor(s).
This Intel multi-die topology support is the central set of changes of x86/topology for Linux 5.3.
This change shouldn't have any impact on the performance of the relevant processors or other functionality impact.
