Linux 5.3 Adds Support For Intel Multi-Die CPU Topology
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 July 2019 at 05:35 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Intel's patches for supporting the multi-die topology of Cascadelake-AP processors is now going into the Linux 5.3 kernel.

These patches have been sitting on the mailing list the past number of months for dealing with the multi-chip package of Cascadelake "Advanced Performance" processors where their dies are connected via UPI links.

With the Linux 5.3 kernel, the multi-die topology is now recognized and exposed to user-space for any user-space tools/applications wishing to fully understand the CPU topology of the running processor(s).

This Intel multi-die topology support is the central set of changes of x86/topology for Linux 5.3.

This change shouldn't have any impact on the performance of the relevant processors or other functionality impact.
