The input and HID subsystem updates were sent in this week with various hardware support additions and improvements.
The HID changes for Linux 5.3 include:
- Wacom MobileStudio Pro support, a $1500~2220 USD high-end professional pen computer / tablet.
- Wacom Intuos Pro Small "2nd Gen" support, a small drawing tablet priced at under $200 USD.
- The Logitech driver now has the USB ID for the 27MHz MX3000 receiver.
- Support for the Ugee Rainbow CV720 graphics tablet.
Meanwhile the input updates for Linux 5.3 include:
- Long overdue support for the Saitek R440 Force Racing Wheel.
- Elan touchpad driver improvements for better SMBus compatibility/support by first querying device parameters in PS/2 mode.
- SMBUS is now enabled in the Synaptics driver for the Lenovo ThinkPad T480 trackpad.
- Many iforce joystick driver updates.
- Various other fixes.
Add A Comment