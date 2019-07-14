The Input Driver Updates For Linux 5.3 Bring New Hardware Support
The input and HID subsystem updates were sent in this week with various hardware support additions and improvements.

The HID changes for Linux 5.3 include:

- Wacom MobileStudio Pro support, a $1500~2220 USD high-end professional pen computer / tablet.

- Wacom Intuos Pro Small "2nd Gen" support, a small drawing tablet priced at under $200 USD.

- The Logitech driver now has the USB ID for the 27MHz MX3000 receiver.

- Support for the Ugee Rainbow CV720 graphics tablet.

Meanwhile the input updates for Linux 5.3 include:

- Long overdue support for the Saitek R440 Force Racing Wheel.

- Elan touchpad driver improvements for better SMBus compatibility/support by first querying device parameters in PS/2 mode.

- SMBUS is now enabled in the Synaptics driver for the Lenovo ThinkPad T480 trackpad.

- Many iforce joystick driver updates.

- Various other fixes.
