The input and HID subsystem updates were sent in this week with various hardware support additions and improvements.The HID changes for Linux 5.3 include: Wacom MobileStudio Pro support , a $1500~2220 USD high-end professional pen computer / tablet. Wacom Intuos Pro Small "2nd Gen" support , a small drawing tablet priced at under $200 USD.- The Logitech driver now has the USB ID for the 27MHz MX3000 receiver.- Support for the Ugee Rainbow CV720 graphics tablet.Meanwhile the input updates for Linux 5.3 include:- Long overdue support for the Saitek R440 Force Racing Wheel - Elan touchpad driver improvements for better SMBus compatibility/support by first querying device parameters in PS/2 mode.- SMBUS is now enabled in the Synaptics driver for the Lenovo ThinkPad T480 trackpad.- Many iforce joystick driver updates.- Various other fixes.