The recent work on enabling "-Wimplicit-fallthrough" behavior for the Linux kernel has culminated in Linux 5.3 with actually being able to universally enable this compiler feature.The -Wimplicit-fallthrough flag on GCC7 and newer warns of cases where switch case fall-through behavior could lead to potential bugs / unexpected behavior.Gustavo A. R. Silva who took on this initiative to enable the implicit-fallthrough warning for the Linux kernel had to first go through the kernel's thousands of switch statements in evaluating their behavior to ensure any fall-throughs were expected and not leading to potentially unexpected behavior.After evaluating all of the current warnings generated and marking the current fall-throughs as safe, the flag is now set universally when building the Linux kernel.That batch of work can be found via this pull request for the Linux 5.3 merge window.